Circle Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 795 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $626.48.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 25,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.67, for a total transaction of $13,954,917.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,108 shares of company stock worth $48,700,905. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $512.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $555.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.29. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.00 and a 52 week high of $640.90.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.