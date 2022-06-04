Circle Wealth Management LLC Takes $385,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 67.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.77) to GBX 4,500 ($56.93) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.93) to GBX 4,700 ($59.46) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,923.17.

DEO opened at $185.10 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 12-month low of $175.46 and a 12-month high of $223.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

