Circle Wealth Management LLC Takes $213,000 Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 524,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,112,000 after acquiring an additional 79,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $100,365,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,173,000 after acquiring an additional 119,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $122.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $145.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

PZZA stock opened at $87.83 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.46 and a fifty-two week high of $140.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.00.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.29%. The business had revenue of $542.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is -254.55%.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

