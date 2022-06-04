Circle Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Circle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PAVE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,414,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,056,235 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2,297.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,317,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,970,180 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,851,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,971 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,547,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,143,000 after acquiring an additional 755,128 shares during the period.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

BATS PAVE opened at $26.12 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.