Circle Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,394 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Seagen by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after buying an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Seagen by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Seagen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $709,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 333 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $44,691.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,641,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,866 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.79, for a total transaction of $1,486,360.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,364.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,500 shares of company stock worth $9,625,039 in the last three months. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen stock opened at $139.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.68. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.12 and a beta of 0.85.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The firm had revenue of $426.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SGEN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $254.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Seagen from $198.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.33.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

