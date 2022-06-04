Cinctive Capital Management LP Takes Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,826,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1,279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 32,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after buying an additional 15,044 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 337,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,014,000 after buying an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $114.00 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.20%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CBOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.09.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

