Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 12,944 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 326.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,911 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,944 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $5,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $981,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,338 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $11,762,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 168.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBNY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Signature Bank from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.75.

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $218.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.78. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $179.05 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.16 and a 200 day moving average of $295.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $5.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $607.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.85 million. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 22.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.11%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

