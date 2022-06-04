Cinctive Capital Management LP Increases Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) by 271.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,864 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 826.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.08.

NASDAQ ASO opened at $34.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.30. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.65.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.25. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.14% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.21%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

