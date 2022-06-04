Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,568 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,773,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,301,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395,168 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,524,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,427,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,866,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $815,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,336 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,488,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,564,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $429,580,000 after purchasing an additional 916,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total value of $636,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,627,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,461 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.52.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $165.24 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.81 and a 1-year high of $191.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.89 billion, a PE ratio of 46.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

