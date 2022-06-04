Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $5.25 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 38.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,730 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 17,753 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,152,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 144,639 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,450,000 after acquiring an additional 44,653 shares during the period. DSC Advisors L.P. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. DSC Advisors L.P. now owns 2,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,072,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $195,965,000 after purchasing an additional 558,642 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $141.22 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $122.17 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $158.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.85.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

