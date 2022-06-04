Cinctive Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,076 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $10,982,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $179.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.11 and a twelve month high of $218.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $242.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.68.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway bought 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 800 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.94, for a total transaction of $163,952.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services (Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

