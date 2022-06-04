Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 66,156 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 66,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,847,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,081,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $893,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,813 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,071,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,163,000 after acquiring an additional 272,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,543,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,210,000 after acquiring an additional 287,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,398,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,265,000 after acquiring an additional 302,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

OMC stock opened at $71.63 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $91.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.78.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.43%.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $761,977.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

