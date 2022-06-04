Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys 3,410 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,231 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $4,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,545 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after buying an additional 1,200,900 shares in the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 46,765 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 155,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,120,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Expedia Group by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,594 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Kern bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $167.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $46,669.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.60.

EXPE opened at $131.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.83. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.76 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.59) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

