Cinctive Capital Management LP Acquires New Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 133,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth about $1,596,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,835,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 8.6% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 125,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,030,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $128,743,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.40 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $37.96 and a 12 month high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $287,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $500,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.55.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

