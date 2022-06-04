Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.93) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.54). Cimpress posted earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 175.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($1.92). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $657.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered Cimpress from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cimpress in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 73,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,069. Cimpress has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $122.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Cimpress by 144.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Cimpress by 14.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

