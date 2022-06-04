Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CIEN opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. Ciena has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $78.28.

CIEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

In other news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $57,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,386.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 5,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $271,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $606,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter worth $603,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $548,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 9.2% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Ciena by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,543 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

