Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ciena had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $949.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $950.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $48.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.93 and a 200-day moving average of $62.62. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 1-year low of $46.60 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $204,196.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,550 shares in the company, valued at $26,204,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total value of $189,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,259. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ciena to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.44.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.