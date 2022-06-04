China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZNH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut China Southern Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut China Southern Airlines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of NYSE ZNH opened at $28.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37. China Southern Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $23.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15.

China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.87) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. China Southern Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that China Southern Airlines will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZNH. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in China Southern Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited offers airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

