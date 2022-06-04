China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (CARCY) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 8th

China Resources Cement Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of 1.0224 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CARCY opened at $23.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $24.69. China Resources Cement has a twelve month low of $21.92 and a twelve month high of $32.69.
About China Resources Cement (Get Rating)
