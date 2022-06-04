China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.26. China Pharma shares last traded at $0.25, with a volume of 98,484 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $11.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.25.

China Pharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter. China Pharma had a negative net margin of 37.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.83%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Pharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Pharma Holdings, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:CPHI Get Rating ) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,170 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.61% of China Pharma worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

China Pharma Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products primarily to hospitals and private retailers in the People's Republic of China. The company offers products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions.

