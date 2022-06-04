Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at UBS Group

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CHWY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Chewy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.86.

Shares of CHWY opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $45.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -125.22 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $97.74.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 181.11%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Chewy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Chewy by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

