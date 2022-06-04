Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $196.00 at Barclays

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $183.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $166.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $169.38.

NYSE:CVX opened at $177.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.49. The firm has a market cap of $348.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $180.96.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 16.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.38%.

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total transaction of $757,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

