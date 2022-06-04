ChatCoin (CHAT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $734,797.00

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 4th. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $692,249.81 and approximately $734,797.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

ChatCoin Coin Trading

