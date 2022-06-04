ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Up 12.9%

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) was up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $14.05. Approximately 784,399 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,448,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.96.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.17.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 107.29% and a negative return on equity of 51.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 25,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $426,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 2,170 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $38,886.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChargePoint Company Profile (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.