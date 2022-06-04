ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Evercore ISI

Posted by on Jun 4th, 2022

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHPT. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.96.

NYSE CHPT opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ChargePoint by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.