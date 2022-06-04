ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Evercore ISI

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHPT. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $21.96.

NYSE CHPT opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36.

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $145,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock worth $30,641,403. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHPT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ChargePoint by 236.7% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in ChargePoint by 491.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

