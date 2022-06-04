Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 8,089 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,089 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.09% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $539,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $63.90 and a 1-year high of $74.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.45.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

