Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 602 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 22.7% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Zenyatta Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $17,147,000. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 95,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS stock opened at $185.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.34 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $162.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $187.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.43.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.67.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

