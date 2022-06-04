Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 616,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,754 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 2.31% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $14,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 6.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 180,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 10,131 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 35.5% during the third quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 448,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,287,000 after purchasing an additional 117,412 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,311,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter.

BUFR stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $25.03.

