Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,128 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.16% of FS KKR Capital worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 40,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 24,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 39,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 5,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, with a total value of $112,010.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,010.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Goldstein acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.70 per share, with a total value of $43,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,500 shares in the company, valued at $618,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 20,580 shares of company stock valued at $443,588 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.76. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.71 and a 52-week high of $23.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.60%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 31.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on FSK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Hovde Group cut their price target on FS KKR Capital to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FS KKR Capital from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S. companies. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments.

