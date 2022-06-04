Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,036 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,119 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,654 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 46,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $248.36 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.71 and its 200 day moving average is $251.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.74.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.