Cetera Investment Advisers Has $11.87 Million Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,078 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.17% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $11,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,095,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,065,000 after purchasing an additional 837,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 33.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,310,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,036,000 after purchasing an additional 820,736 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,038,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,421,000 after purchasing an additional 649,855 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,896,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 19.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,059,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,425,000 after purchasing an additional 335,391 shares during the period.

QYLD stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.67. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a one year low of $17.31 and a one year high of $23.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%.

