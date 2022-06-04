Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,328 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Intel were worth $13,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,100,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,013,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,547,519 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,206 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Intel by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,158,241 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,086,486,000 after purchasing an additional 233,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.54.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $43.39 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.38. The firm has a market cap of $177.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

