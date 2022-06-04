Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $12,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 4,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 34.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period.

Shares of VLUE opened at $101.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.99. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

