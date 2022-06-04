Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 2,599 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $10,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 631.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB opened at $51.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.34. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $57.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.