Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 10,139 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,139 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $15,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,595,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,239,000 after purchasing an additional 363,481 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,205,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,388,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,597,000 after acquiring an additional 318,008 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,365,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,459,000 after acquiring an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Austin Asset Management Co Inc bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,438,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $25.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.69 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

