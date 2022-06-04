Certified Advisory Corp Sells 1,646 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHLC. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 165,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 188.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 64,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270 shares during the period.

Shares of FHLC stock opened at $61.38 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1 year low of $58.77 and a 1 year high of $69.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.12.

