Certified Advisory Corp Has $542,000 Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 956 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after purchasing an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,987,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on ADBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.18, for a total value of $1,111,587.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,450,995.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $429.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $203.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.27 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $419.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $494.51.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

