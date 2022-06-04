Certified Advisory Corp Has $222,000 Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5,704.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 497.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 60,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 13,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $227.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $144.61 and a 12 month high of $177.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $169.94 and a 200-day moving average of $169.29.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.93%.
In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.
About PepsiCo (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
