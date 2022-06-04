Certified Advisory Corp Cuts Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Certified Advisory Corp lessened its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

ARKW stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.83. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1 year low of $45.10 and a 1 year high of $162.04.

