Certified Advisory Corp Buys Shares of 5,195 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,211,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,231,000 after purchasing an additional 810,425 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 6,233,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,365,000 after purchasing an additional 453,950 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,261,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,112,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,947,000 after buying an additional 44,734 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,210,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,885,000 after buying an additional 316,410 shares during the period.

ISTB stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $51.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

