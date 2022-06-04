Certified Advisory Corp Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VT. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000.

VT opened at $93.21 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $86.64 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.34.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

