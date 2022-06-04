Ceres (CERES) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Ceres (CERES) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for $61.74 or 0.00207153 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $340,287.45 and approximately $3,649.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ceres has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 125.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.08 or 0.04563695 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.83 or 0.00432275 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00031630 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 6,637 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ceres should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ceres using one of the exchanges listed above.

