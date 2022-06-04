Centric Swap Price Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (CNS)

Centric Swap (CNS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Swap has a market cap of $246,223.49 and approximately $585,096.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 73.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.17 or 0.00896289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.13 or 0.00439836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00031219 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 159,158,246,060 coins and its circulating supply is 7,342,691,560 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars.

