Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Central Garden & Pet Company is a leading innovator, marketer and producer of quality branded products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets. Committed to new product innovation, their products are sold to specialty independent and mass retailers. Participating categories in Lawn & Garden include: Grass seed and the brands PENNINGTON, and THE REBELS; wild bird feed and the brand PENNINGTON; weed and insect control and the brands AMDRO, SEVIN, IRONITE and OVER-N-OUT; and decorative outdoor patio products under the PENNINGTON brand. Participating categories in Pet include: Animal health and the brands ADAMS and ZODIAC; aquatics and reptile and the brands AQUEON, CORALIFE, SEGREST and ZILLA; bird & small animal and the brands KAYTEE, Forti-Diet and CRITTER TRAIL; dog & cat and the brands TFH, NYLABONE, FOUR PAWS, IMS, CADET, DMC, K&H Pet Products, PINNACLE and AVODERM; and equine and the brands FARNAM, HORSE HEALTH and VITAFLEX. “

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $38.56 and a twelve month high of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.57.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.09. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $954.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.14 million. Analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 19.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Central Garden & Pet (CENTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.