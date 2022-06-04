Centiva Capital LP Trims Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Centiva Capital LP decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,615 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 139,401 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 537.5% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

International Business Machines stock opened at $141.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.97 and its 200-day moving average is $129.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.92. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $152.84. The company has a market cap of $126.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 42.14%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.20%.

In related news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total value of $311,106,427.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

