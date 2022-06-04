Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ROCAU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in ROC Energy Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $354,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $422,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $758,000.

Shares of ROCAU opened at $10.05 on Friday. ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $11.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.10.

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

