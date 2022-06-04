Centiva Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 490.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar stock opened at $222.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,933 shares of company stock worth $11,541,376. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.53.

Caterpillar Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.