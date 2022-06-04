Centiva Capital LP Makes New $2.27 Million Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,268,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CP. Bank of America lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $75.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.93. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.96. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.30%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

