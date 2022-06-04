Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.44 Million in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its holdings in Prologis by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $127.58 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $116.37 and a one year high of $174.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.40 and its 200 day moving average is $152.08. The company has a market capitalization of $94.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Several research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.42.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

