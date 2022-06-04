Centiva Capital LP Invests $1.36 Million in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in ResMed by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in ResMed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 6,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ResMed by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in ResMed by 1,788.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 35,266 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in ResMed by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 44,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.11.

Shares of RMD opened at $208.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.40 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $864.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.03 million. ResMed had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 26.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.64%.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,971,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.29, for a total value of $603,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,570 shares of company stock worth $9,110,743. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

